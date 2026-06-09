Philadelphia Union II Battle Côte d'Ivoire in Friendly
Published on June 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Côte d'Ivoire in a pre-World Cup friendly on Monday night at Subaru Park. Ivory Coast's Evann Guessand opened the scoring in the ninth minute. In the second period, Ange-Yoan Bonny converted a penalty in the 40th minute. In the third and final period, goalkeeper JoJo Eliott stopped a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.
Philadelphia Union II will return home to Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex to face New York City FC II on Sunday, June 14th (3:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).
Côte d'Ivoire continues their preparation for the World Cup on Philadelphia Union's campus before kicking off group play against Ecuador on Sunday, June 14th at 7 p.m. at Philadelphia Stadium.
Philadelphia Union II (0) - Côte d'Ivoire (2)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Monday, June 8, 2026
GOALS
CIV - Evann Guessand 9'
CIV - Ange-Yoan Bonny 40'
LINEUPS
Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Giovanny Sequera, Kaiden Moore, Oscar Benitez, Matheus De Paula, Willyam Ferreira, Cavan Sullivan, Theo Reed, Eddy Davis III.
Substitutes: Nehan Hasan, Andrew Craig, Lennon Harrington, Mamoutou Berthé, JoJo Elliott, Gavin Wetzel, Abdoulaye Diop, Daniel Krueger, Henry Bernstein, Anthony Fontana.
Côte d'Ivoire: Alban LaFont, Operi Christopher, Ousmane Diomande, Kossounou Odlion, Singo Wilfried, Seri Michael, Sangare Ibrahim, Toure Bazoumana, Guiagon Parfait, Guessand Evann, Ange-Yoan Bonny.
Substitutes: Gyela Doue, Oulai Christ Inao, Kone Mohamed, Konan Ghislain, Agbadou Emmanuel, Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana, Simon Adingra, Nicholas Pepe, Diomande Yan, Outmar Diakite.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2026
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