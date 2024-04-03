Back on Track

April 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Elmira, NY- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks 7-3 on a rare, mid-week tilt, Wednesday game. Binghamton scored four power play goals in the first two periods, leading them to victory.

The Black Bears knew they needed to make a statement on Wednesday, and they did just that. Binghamton scored the first two goals in the opening eight minutes. Andrew Logar started the scoring and Blake Tosto recorded the first of five power play goals for the road team. Elmira did manage to find a gap in the defense off a draw, getting on the board, but that would be the River Sharks only goal of the period. Inside the final three minutes of the frame, Tyson Kirkby was able to get his first goal of the night, making it 3-1.

The second period was all Black Bears, as Binghamton rattled off another four-straight goals. Austin Thompson (twice), Dakota Bohn, and Kirkby added to the visitors total and managed to get their lead up to 7-1. All of the goals for the Black Bears in the second period occurred on the power play. Elmira added another goal on a 5on3, but the Black Bears had already made their statement, leading 7-2.

While Binghamton did not score in the final period, Connor McAnanama and the defense kept things at bay. Elmira would finish the night 2/8 on the man-advantage. Tempers flared in the third, but the Black Bears were able to skate out of Elmira for the final time this season with the three points, earning their 34th win of the seaosn.

