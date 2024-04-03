Series Preview: Prowlers Make Final Regular Season Trip

April 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







As the calendar flips to April, the Port Huron Prowlers take one final trip outside of Michigan to visit the Baton Rouge Zydeco. These teams met one other time this season for a two-game set at the Raising Cane's River Center in November.

Last week, the Prowlers welcomed in the Columbus River Dragons for two games and Binghamton Black Bears for one at McMorran Place. On Thursday, the Dragons got a 30-save shutout from William Lavalliere plus a goal and an assist from Kyle Moore to down the Prowlers 4-0. The next night, it was the Black Bears' turn but Makar Sokolov made 39 saves for the Prowlers while they put up four goals of their own to take a 4-1 victory over the Empire Division leaders. Saturday was a rematch with Columbus and it went back-and-forth all night. Ryan Hunter's hat trick goal tied the score with less than five to play but Liam Freeborn put home the game winner with 1:38 on the clock to give Port Huron another big win. The Prowlers move to 26-20-6 with 78 points and their magic number to secure the third seed in the Continental Division is two.

The Zydeco played a four-in-four with the Mississippi Sea Wolves and home ice held serve throughout the series. The first game was in Biloxi and the Sea Wolves dominated. They scored five unanswered goals in the second and into the third en route to an 8-2 victory that clinched their first ever playoff berth. The next night in Baton Rouge, Mississippi started hot, building a 3-0 lead early in the second. The Zydeco stormed back with the final five goals of the game, including the empty netter, to take a 5-3 win. The third game was tight as the teams traded goals through the first 40 minutes and it was 2-2 late into the third. Tyler Larwood found the game winner with just over four minutes to go to help Baton Rouge get its second-straight win. The series concluded on Sunday and the Zydeco man advantage struck three times, including twice in the third, to lead the home side to a 4-2 win and the series victory. Baton Rouge, who was eliminated from playoff contention with loss in the first game of the series, is 13-34-4 with 42 points and bringing up the rear in the Continental.

SEASON SERIES (PORT HURON LEADS 2-0)

Nov. 17 @ Baton Rouge: Prowlers 6, Zydeco 4

Nov. 18 @ Baton Rouge: Prowlers 5, Zydeco 1

LAST MEETING

The Prowlers put their foot down on the Zydeco in the second meeting of the weekend with a comfortable 5-1 win. Liam Freeborn, Brandon Picard and Dalton Jay turned in multi-point efforts while Tucker Tynan made 33 saves in his first pro win. Port Huron put a 54 shots on net and it's still their only 50+ shot performance of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Dominic Loubert (D) - Although he hasn't recorded a point, Loubert is +6 through two games and has made a strong impression stepping up in the neutral zone. He created the turnover and ensuing rush that led to Evan Foley's goal Saturday against Columbus.

Zydeco - Bailey Stephens (G) - Stephens was in training camp with the Prowlers last season but ultimately ended up playing in Sweden. This year, he signed with Baton Rouge on Feb. 2 and won both of his starts last weekend.

STAT CENTRAL

The Prowlers had six players make their pro debuts last week with three picking up a point and goaltender Oscar Wahlgren got his first win...The Zydeco's current three-game win streak is their only time winning multiple games in a row in franchise history...Liam Freeborn's (PHP) game-winning goal vs Columbus on Saturday was his 100th FPHL point...No player on the Zydeco is averaging at least a point per game

SERIES SCHEDULE

Apr. 5, 8:30 P.M. est at Raising Cane's River Center (Baton Rouge, LA)

Apr. 6, 8:00 P.M. est at Raising Cane's River Center (Baton Rouge, LA)

Both games will be broadcast live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.