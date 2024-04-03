Another Corporate Partner Returns, Mike Lindsey Insurance

We're thrilled to announce the return of Mike Lindsey Insurance of Rural Retreat, VA, as a major corporate partner for the 2024-25 season!

Their continued support and commitment to our team are truly appreciated, and we're honored to have them back on board as a key partner for another exciting season of Blue Ridge Bobcats hockey.

A big thank you to Mike Lindsey Insurance for their dedication to our organization and their ongoing contributions to our community. Together, we'll continue to make strides both on and off the ice, creating unforgettable experiences for fans and players alike.

To learn more about Mike Lindsey Insurance and their services, visit https://www.facebook.com/mikelindseyinsurance/ or contact them at 276-617-8413.

Interested in becoming a corporate partner for the upcoming season? Contact our partnership team at 276-335-2100 or jmilliken@blueridgebobcats.com to explore the exciting opportunities available!

Let's make the 2024-25 season one to remember with Mike Lindsey Insurance by our side! #CorporatePartner #HockeySeason #ThankYou

