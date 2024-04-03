FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS

River Sharks Drop Final Regular Season Home Game

by Cole Parenti

Elmira, NY - The Elmira River Sharks and Binghamton Black Bears squared off at First Arena for the final home game of the season. A game with meaning for both sides as Binghamton looked to end their four-game skid while Elmira was looking to get closer to a playoff spot.

Andrew Logar started the game with some puck luck as a bad ricochet led to a tap-in goal for the Binghamton forward. That would be followed by the rookie, Blake Tosto, striking on the power play. Ten seconds later, Elmira would respond as Cody Rodgers tallied a goal. The Black Bears would cap the period with another goal this time from their captain, Tyson Kirkby

The second period saw Binghamton tally four straight power-play goals. Tyson Kirkby and Dakota Bohn each had one, while Austin Thompson would net two. Cameron Yarwood would respond to Binghamton with a power play goal of his own to end the period.

The third period saw a much slower pace as only one goal was scored. It was once again Cameron Yarwood on the powerplay from right above the face-off circle. Ultimately, the River Sharks would end up dropping this game against Binghamton seven to three.

The River Sharks are on the road this weekend as they face a Watertown Wolves team hungry for revenge. Follow along on Youtube. #FeartheFin

