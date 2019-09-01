August 31st: Volcanoes Pull off Deja Vu in Another 4-3 Extras Win

September 1, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





In the top of the seventh inning, Brandon Martorano hits an RBI single that scores Armani Smith and Luis Toribio to give the Volcanoes a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the tenth, after Eugene tied the game at 2, Kwan Adkins hits a double off the top of the wall in right center field which scores Abdiel Layer and re-takes the lead 3-2.

The next batter, Alex Canario, hits a sacrifice fly to center field which scores Adkins and increases the lead to 4-2.

The Volcanoes will play their first of two games at home against Eugene as Prelander Berroa will take the mound against Didier Vargas.

