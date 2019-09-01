Dust Devils Rally to Win Third Straight

In front of 3,157 fans at Gesa Stadium on Saturday night the Tri-City Dust Devils (21-15, 37-37) rallied for the 8-7 win over the Spokane Indians (22-14, 44-30). A six-run bottom of the sixth inning propelled Tri-City to the team's third consecutive victory.

Jason Pineda and Luke Becker each had big games at the plate in the win. Pineda had three doubles and scored three runs. Becker had two hits and two RBIS, including driving in what became the game-winning run in the seventh inning. In addition to the win, Tri-City's pitching staff made Northwest League history. The Dust Devils broke the record for most strikeouts in single season with 765. The NWL record was previously held by Tri-City's 2017 squad.

Left-hander Gabriel Morales will toe the rubber in his debut with the Dust Devils on Sunday night. Spokane will counter with right-hander Leury Tejada.

