Frogs' Bats Flip into Overdrive, 11-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox held a healthy lead the entire game, defeating the Vancouver Canadians 11-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cade Marlowe tripled in the bottom of the first, driving in Utah Jones and Patrick Frick to take an early lead over the Canadians. Marlowe easily scored after Robert Perez hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field, giving the 'Sox a 3-0 lead heading into the second inning.

Vancouver answered in the bottom of the second when Luis De Los Santos drove in two runs with a line drive to right field, while Miguel Perez extended the Frogs' lead in the bottom of the inning with a solo shot to center field. After stealing third base in the third inning, Connor Hoover capitalized on a Canadian fielding error, scoring the AquaSox' fifth run of the game. Before the end of the inning, Miguel Perez doubled, putting Everett ahead of Vancouver, 6-2.

In the fourth inning, Utah Jones hit a home run, bringing the score to 7-2. Neither team scored again until the seventh inning; doubles from Marlowe and Luis Joseph extended Everett's lead by two and a solo homer from Trevor Schwecke in the eighth brought the score to 10-3. After Hoover drove in Brennon Kaleiwahea in the bottom of the inning, the 'Sox had an 11-3 lead.

Brock Minich closed the game, allowing no runs and ending the ninth inning with a strikeout.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 11 hits, including three doubles, one triple and two home runs. On the mound, Deivy Florido started, pitching seven complete innings with four strikeouts while Travis Kuhn and Minich pitched one inning each.

LOOKING AHEAD

