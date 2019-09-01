Volcanoes to Honor Sprague Little League September 2

September 1, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





KEIZER - It seems only fitting as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes get ready to start the South Division playoffs that the team is honoring the Sprague Little League team recently home from the 2019 Little League World Series.

This is a very special and important event for both the Volcanoes and the entire community," said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President. "It wasn't all that long ago that professional baseball players were Little League athletes dreaming of getting drafted someday. Come to Volcanoes Stadium on September 2 and share this wonderful fabric of the journey in baseball. If there is one game you want to see before the Northwest League playoffs - this is it."

https://www.milb.com/salem- keizer/tickets/single-game- tickets

Click above and enter "FAMILY" to get a $5 GA tickets. All kids 12 and under are FREE!

Don't miss the fun as the Volcanoes honor Sprague Little League with special offers as they take on Eugene.

