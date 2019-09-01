Volcanoes to Honor Sprague Little League September 2
September 1, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
KEIZER - It seems only fitting as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes get ready to start the South Division playoffs that the team is honoring the Sprague Little League team recently home from the 2019 Little League World Series.
This is a very special and important event for both the Volcanoes and the entire community," said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President. "It wasn't all that long ago that professional baseball players were Little League athletes dreaming of getting drafted someday. Come to Volcanoes Stadium on September 2 and share this wonderful fabric of the journey in baseball. If there is one game you want to see before the Northwest League playoffs - this is it."
https://www.milb.com/salem- keizer/tickets/single-game- tickets
Click above and enter "FAMILY" to get a $5 GA tickets. All kids 12 and under are FREE!
Don't miss the fun as the Volcanoes honor Sprague Little League with special offers as they take on Eugene.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from September 1, 2019
- Volcanoes to Honor Sprague Little League September 2 - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
- Sold out Crowd Sees Ems Wrap Home Schedule with Extra Innings Loss - Eugene Emeralds
- Hops Leap Ahead with Home Runs in 10-2 Win over Hawks - Boise Hawks
- C's Just Can't Catch Everett; Fall 5-3 on Saturday - Vancouver Canadians
- English & January with 5 RBI Apiece Lead Hops to Win - Hillsboro Hops
- Dust Devils Rally to Win Third Straight - Tri-City Dust Devils
- AquaSox Break Losing Streak, 5-3 - Everett AquaSox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Stories
- Volcanoes to Honor Sprague Little League September 2
- Volcanoes Avoid Eugene Comeback in 11-Inning Win 4-3
- Three Volcanoes Named to NWL 2019 Year-End All-Star Team
- Canario, Aldrete Homers Fuel Volcanoes in 10-5 Win over Eugene
- Volcanoes Alexander Canario, Franklin Labour, and Kervin Castro NWL Year-End All-Stars