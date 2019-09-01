AquaSox Break Losing Streak, 5-3

September 1, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox picked up their first victory in four games, defeating the Vancouver Canadians 5-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Connor Hoover drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first with a line-drive triple to right field, allowing Cesar Izturis Jr. to score. Luis De Los Santos answered with a solo homer for the Canadians, tying the game, 1-1.

The Frogs took the lead back in the third inning when Cade Marlowe hit a solo home run to right field. Trent Tingelstad extended the lead to 3-1 with an RBI single, driving in Carter Bins.

Vancouver tied the game again in the top of the eighth, this time when Will Robertson hit a solo homer, followed by Cameron Eden's RBI single, bringing the score to 3-3. The game wasn't tied for long; Luis Joseph crushed a triple to right field, easily driving in Utah Jones and putting the AquaSox back in the lead, 4-3. Before the end of the inning, Izturis Jr. hit an RBI single, giving the 'Sox a 5-3 lead heading into the top of the ninth.

Fred Villarreal closed the game, striking out two of the three batters he faced and solidifying the Frogs' 5-3 victory over the Canadians.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the 'Sox registered nine hits, including two triples and one home run. On the mound, Brayan Perez started, pitching six innings while allowing only one earned run. Ivan Fortunato, Garrett Westberg and Villarreal all pitched one inning apiece.

LOOKING AHEAD

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field on Sunday, September 1. It's Fan Appreciation Day! The first 750 fans will receive an AquaSox Reusable Grocery Bag, presented by Diedrich Espresso. For tickets, visit AquaSox.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.