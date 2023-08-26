August 26, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







MATTHEW LUGO LIFTS PORTLAND OVER RICHMONDThe Sea Dogs took the 6-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Thursday night powered by a two run homer by Matthew Lugo in the eighth inning. Portland took the early lead, plating two runs in the bottom of the third inning. Alex Binelas ignited the scoring with his second homer in as many days. The leadoff solo shot marked his team-leading fifteenth of the season to put the Sea Dogs on the board. Nick Yorke extended the lead with a sacrifice fly to left field to put Portland on top 2-0. Richmond evened the score in the top of the fourth after an RBI double from Victor Bericoto along with an RBI double from Logan Wyatt. Bericoto put Richmond on top in the top of the sixth after a solo blast to left field. Will Wilson extended the 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI double to score Jimmy Glowenke. Corey Rosier put Portland within one in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI single to score Alex Erro. Blaze Jordan hit a single to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning before Tyler McDonough replaced him as a pinch runner. McDonough scored from first on an error by the catcher to tie the game at four. Lugo launched his fourth homer of the season deep past the Maine Monster in left field and the two-run blast gave the Sea Dogs the 6-4 lead.

SEA DOGS STREAKSNick Yorke is currently riding a fifteen-game on-base streak that was extended last night with a walk. The streak dates back to August 12th against Hartford. Yorke is currently batting .303 in the month of August while still leading the team in hits (105), runs (62), RBI (56), and ties for most triples (5). Tyler McDonough is also riding an eight-game hitting streak and is currently batting .333 in the month of August.

BINELAS BOMBSAlex Binelas blasted his team-leading fifteenth homer of the season last night and now has back-to-back games with home runs against Richmond. Binelas has gone three-for-nine against the Flying Squirrels this series with all three hits being for extra bases after a pair of homers along with a triple (2). Four of his seven RBI for the month of August have come against Richmond this week.

READY IN RELIEF Jacob Webb earned his team-leading eighth win of the season last night after pitching a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts. Alex Hoppe earned his first save at the Double-A level last night with a perfect ninth inning in relief. He also collected two strikeouts in his seventh appearance with Portland. Hoppe has eight strikeouts across 7.1 innings of work and is holding opposing batters to a .192 average since his promotion.

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEADLuis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season Tuesday night. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's series opener and has not allowed a run across 9.2 innings pitched in the month of August. He has allowed just eight earned runs across 46.1 innings this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 26, 1998 - Josh Booty hits the 600th home run in Sea Dogs history in game 2 of a doubleheader sweep at Akron.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will take the mound for Portland tonight. In his last outing on August 18th in Binghamton, he allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out seven.

