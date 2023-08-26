Sea Dogs Ground Flying Squirrels in 12-4 Win

August 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (25-24, 65-54) hold strong in 12-4 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (23-24, 58-58) on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

Every Sea Dog collected a hit in the fifteen-hit affair while six recorded multi-hit games. Nick Yorke extended a sixteen-game on-base streak going two-for-five with a walk while Tyler McDonough extended a nine-game hitting streak going two-for-four with a walk. Isaac Coffey fired a career-high 7.0 innings allowing just five hits while walking two and striking out nine in his tenth start for Portland. Blaze Jordan blasted his sixth homer of the season and first at Hadlock Field.

Portland ignited the scoring in the bottom of the first courtesy of a bases-clearing double off the bat of Nathan Hickey (13) to put the Sea Dogs up 3-0.

Victor Bericoto blasted a solo homer in the top of the second to put Richmond on the board.

Chase Meidroth continued the scoring in the bottom of the second with a two-run single to extend the 5-1 lead.

Blaze Jordan blasted his sixth homer of the season and first at Hadlock Field in the bottom of the second. The two-run shot to left field extended the Portland lead, 7-1.

Jimmy Glowenke hit a solo homer in the top of the third but Richmond trailed by five.

Meidroth recorded his second hit of the day with an RBI single to score McDonough in the bottom of the fourth.

Alex Binelas hit a single to right field before advancing to third on an error by the catcher. The hit to right field scored two runs and extended the 10-2 lead. Tyler Dearden hit an RBI double (8) to left field to score Binelas before an RBI single from Corey Rosier extended the 12-2 Portland lead.

Logan Wyatt blasted a two-run homer in the ninth but Portland held on to defeat Richmond, 12-4.

Portland starter RHP Isaac Coffey (6-3, 3.51 ERA) earned the win after pitching a career-high 7.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out nine. The loss was issued to Richmond starter RHP Carson Seymour (3-3, 4.12 ERA) after pitching 1.2 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on tomorrow, August 26th, 2023 for a doubleheader to conclude the six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game one of the twin-bill is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will start RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (1-1, 3.07 ERA) while Richmond will give the ball to LHP Nick Zwack (5-6, 6.29 ERA) for game one. RHP Sterling Sharp (3-4, 5.50 ERA) will start game two for Portland.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.