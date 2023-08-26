Squirrels Launch Three Homers in 12-4 Loss to Sea Dogs

August 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not climb out of an early deficit and later fell, 12-4, against the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night at Hadlock Field.

All four runs for the Flying Squirrels (60-58, 27-22) scored on home runs, but they surrendered 15 hits to the Sea Dogs (65-53, 25-24) in the loss.

The Sea Dogs jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Nathan Hickey drove a bases-clearing double to center field against Carson Seymour (Loss, 3-3).

Victor Bericoto smashed a solo home run to center field to close the score to 3-1 in the top of the second. It was Bericoto's fifth home run with the Flying Squirrels and his 21st overall this season.

Portland padded its advantage in the bottom of the second second to 7-1 when Chase Meidroth hit a two-RBI single and Blaze Jordan launched a two-run homer.

On the first pitch of the third inning, Jimmy Glowenke blasted a solo home run to left-center field to move the score to 7-2.

Meidroth gave Portland a six-run advantage in the third inning with an RBI single. The Sea Dogs added four more runs in the fifth inning to take a 12-2 lead on a two-RBI single from Alex Binelas, an RBI double from Tyler Dearden and a run-scoring single by Corey Rosier.

With two outs and a runner at first in the ninth inning, Logan Wyatt propelled a two-run homer to right field, closing the score to 12-4. Reliever Ryan Miller closed out the Portland win with a strikeout in the next at-bat.

Sea Dogs starter Isaac Coffey (Win, 6-3) worked seven innings and held the Flying Squirrels to five hits, two runs and two walks with nine strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels will play a doubleheader against the Sea Dogs with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 1 p.m. Left-hander Nick Zwack (5-6, 6.29) will make the start in Game 1 for Richmond and left-hander John Michael Bertrand (1-3, 3.82) will start Game 2. The Sea Dogs will have right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez (1-1, 3.07) start Game 1 and right-hander Sterling Sharp (3-4, 5.50) on the mound for Game 2.

The team will be back in town for their final homestand from September 5th through the 10th. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.