August 25, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 25, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS WIN BIG ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT - The Portland Sea Dogs had a big bounce-back win last night, 8-0 over the Hartford Yard Goats. The scoring started early with the Sea Dogs bringing in two runs in the bottom of the first against Yard Goats starter Mike Ruff. Wilyer Abreu led off with a single and Ceddanne Rafaela brought him home with a triple, giving Portland a 1-0 lead. Story drove in Rafaela with a sacrifice fly, increasing the Sea Dogs lead to 2-0. Portland's offense got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third with Ruff still pitching. Rafaela led off with a single and stole second base. Yard Goats catcher Willie MacIver tried to back-pick Rafaela at second, and the throw rolled into center, allowing Rafaela to move to third. Story and Koss worked back-to-back walks, loading the bases. Stephen Scott hit a sacrifice fly to left, plating Rafaela, giving the Sea Dogs a 3-0 lead. Hudson Potts drove in the next two runs with a base hit to center, expanding Portland's lead 5-0. The runs continued to score in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Niko Kavadas and Alex Binelas both walked, putting runners on first and second. Potts hammered a three-run homer over the Maine Monster in left, bringing his RBI total to five, and lifting the Sea Dogs lead to 8-0.

MATA HAS BEEN LIGHTS OUT - Bryan Mata worked through six scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen last night. He tied his career-high with nine strikeouts. Mata has now recorded three straight 6.0 inning outings with zero earned runs. In his last three starts, he is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 18.0 innings with 22 strikeouts and five walks.

RAFAELA STRONG AT THE PLATE AND IN THE FIELD - Ceddanne Rafaela is currently riding an eight-game on base streak for Portland. In those eight games, he is hitting .250 with three doubles, one triple, one home run and four RBI with two walks. Rafaela is also on a notable fielding streak; he has not committed an error in the field in 41 games.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots are in first place, 0.5 ahead of Portland while the Yard Goats are in third place, 3.0 games out of first place and 1.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. The Reading Fightin Phils are still on the outside looking in, 3.5 games out of first place in fourth.

BIG STORY OF THE NIGHT - Last night, Major League rehabber Trevor Story finished his night 0-for-1 with a sacrifice fly, RBI, and a walk in three plate appearances. Story is expected to be in tonight's starting lineup again for the Sea Dogs.

HOW MANY REHABBERS? - Trevor Story becomes the tenth MLB rehabber with the Sea Dogs this season. The Red Sox have sent LHP Chris Sale, LHP Josh Taylor, RHP Rich Hill, RHP Matt Barnes, INF/OF Christian Arroyo, INF/OF Kiké Hernández, OF Rob Refsnyder, RHP Tyler Danish and RHP Brayan Bello to rehab with the Sea Dogs.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 25, 2008 - Clay Buchholz makes his first start with the Sea Dogs after being sent down from Boston. Buchholz ironically returns to the Sea Dogs on Clay Buchholz bobblehead doll night commemorating his 2007 no-hitter against Baltimore.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched August 19th at Reading. Sharp tossed 6.0 innings allowing two earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out four. He gave up one home run. Sharp has not faced the Yard Goats.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 25, 2022

August 25, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.