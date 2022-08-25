Trevor Schwecke Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

New Hampshire Fisher Cats infielder Trevor Schwecke

BRIDGWATER, N.J. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday that infielder Trevor Schwecke has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Schwecke, 24, joined the Fisher Cats on June 22 and played in 39 games after beginning the season with High-A Vancouver. He slashed .238/.308/.371 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, and 11 extra-base hits in his first season at the Double-A level. Schwecke played five different positions and did not commit an error with the Fisher Cats.

The Marshfield, Wisc., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. This is the first time Schwecke has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

In a corresponding move, the Fisher Cats received infielder Hugo Cardona from Vancouver. The 22-year-old Venezuelan played in three games with New Hampshire last year, and he has stolen 19 bases this season combined between Vancouver and Class-A Dunedin.

