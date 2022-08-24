August 24, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 24, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BIG INNINGS SINK SEA DOGS - The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Hartford Yard Goats last night, 12-6 at Hadlock Field. In the first inning, Zac Veen led off with a single and Kyle Datres walked. One out later, Aaron Schunk singled to center, scoring Veen to make it 1-0. Grant Lavigne followed with a two-run double, increasing the Hartford lead to 3-0. Brenton Doyle reached on a fielding error and Willie MacIver drove in the final run, capping off the first inning with a 4-0 lead.David Hamilton led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk and stole second base. Christian Koss knocked in Hamilton with a base hit, making it a 4-1 game. In the fifth, Datres rekindled the scoring with a two-run homer. Julio Carreras, Hunter Stovall, and Zac Veen all collected RBI hits, increasing the Yard Goats lead to 10-1. In the sixth inning, Alex Binelas cleared the bases with a three-run homer, making it a 10-4 game. In the seventh, Wilyer Abreu walked to load the bases and Ceddanne Rafaela brought in the first run by grounding into a double play. Koss kept things going with an RBI double to right, cutting into Hartford's lead, 10-6. The Yard Goats added a run in the eighth and ninth innings. Lavigne knocked in Daniel Montano with a groundout. In the ninth, Julio Carreras led off with a triple and Veen brought him in with a sacrifice fly. Portland was silent in the bottom of the ninth, giving way to a 12-6 Hartford win.

WHERE DO WE STAND - With the loss last night, the Sea Dogs have fallen to second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots are now in first place, 0.5 ahead of Portland while the Yard Goats are in third place, 2.0 games out of first place and 1.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. The Reading Fightin Phils are still on the outside looking in, 3.5 games out of first place in fourth.

BIG STORY OF THE NIGHT - Trevor Story is expected to make a Major League rehab appearance with the Sea Dogs tonight. Story has appeared in 81 games with the Red Sox this season and is hitting .221 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 58 RBI. He signed with Boston on March 22nd to a six-year contract through the 2027 season. He was originally selected by the Colorado Rockies in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

HOW MANY REHABBERS? - Trevor Story becomes the tenth MLB rehabber with the Sea Dogs this season. The Red Sox have sent LHP Chris Sale, LHP Josh Taylor, RHP Rich Hill, RHP Matt Barnes, INF/OF Christian Arroyo, INF/OF Kiké Hernández, OF Rob Refsnyder, RHP Tyler Danish and RHP Brayan Bello to rehab with the Sea Dogs.

SPEAKING OF LEADERS - David Hamilton continues to lead all teams at the Double-A level with 56 stolen bases. He has the second-most stolen bases in Portland's franchise history behind Julio Ramirez who had 64 stolen bases in 1999.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 24, 2012 - Travis Shaw and Xander Bogaerts hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 4-3 win over Binghamton at Hadlock Field.

PITCHING MATCHUP - Boston's No. 8 prospect Bryan Mata will take the mound tonight for the Portland Sea Dogs. He last pitched August 18th at Reading and tossed 6.0 innings and allowed one run (unearned) on four hits while walking three and striking out seven. He has faced the Yard Goats twice and is 0-2 with 5.19 ERA against Hartford. In two starts, he has tossed 8.2 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out eight. The Yard Goats are hitting .219 against him. Mata allowed a career-high three home runs on July 31st at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.