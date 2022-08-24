Ponies Fall in Heartbreaker as Fightins Rally in Ninth

READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-30, 44-71) fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 4-3 on Wednesday night. Reading rallied for two in the ninth as the teams split the first two games of the series.

In the ninth, with runners on first and second with one out against Grant Hartwig (0-1), Kevin Vicuña hit a ground ball to the right side, but a throwing error on the relay to second allowed the tying run to score and put runners on the corners. The next batter, Aldrem Corredor hit a sacrifice fly to center, with Johan Rojas tagging from third and scoring the winning run.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board early with two in the first on RBI singles from Carlos Cortes and Luke Ritter to take a 2-0 lead. Cortes finished 2-3, as both him and Ronny Mauricio extended their hitting streaks to six games.

Reading (24-23, 53-63) tied the game at two on solo home runs in the fourth and fifth from Corredor and McCarthy Tatum against Jose Chacin. Those were the only two blemishes in Chacin's outing, as he went six innings allowing five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in the no decision.

In the sixth, with runners on second and third with two out, Nick Meyer broke the tie with a bunt single to third, plating Mauricio.

Justin Courtney made his Double-A debut in relief of Chacin and pitched two scoreless innings allowing three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Billy Sullivan (5-1) picked up the win for Reading pitching a scoreless ninth.

The two teams continue the series on Thursday night with first pitch at 7:00 PM and pregame coverage getting underway at 6:45 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Jake Mangum had his second straight multi-hit game...Mauricio scored two runs...the loss snaps the Ponies six-game winning streak against the Fightins.

