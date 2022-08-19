August 19, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 19, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







THURSDAY'S WIN - The Sea Dogs scored three runs in the first three innings of Thursday's game, riding it to a 3-1 win over the Fightin Phils. Reading drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Mata. Johan Rojas led off the inning with a walk, stole second base, and drew an errant throw from Portland catcher Elih Marrero to advance to third base. Kevin Vicuna grounded out to shortstop, bringing in Rojas to give the Fightin Phils a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs responded by taking the lead in the top of the second inning against Fightin Phils starter Aiden Anderson. Christian Koss led off with a double to center. Two outs later, Tyler Dearden singled to right field, scoring Koss and advancing to second on an error to tie the game 1-1. Cameron Cannon walked and Elih Marrero took a base hit into center, driving in Dearden to put Portland in the lead 2-1. Portland added a run to their lead in the top of the third with Anderson still on the mound. David Hamilton led off the inning with a base hit to right. Hamilton stole second and third, bringing his season total to 53. Wilyer Abreu launched a sacrifice fly to left, plating Hamilton to extend the Sea Dogs lead to 3-1. The Sea Dogs bullpen held strong the rest of the way. Brendan Nail entered for a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two. Michael Gettys worked through a scoreless eighth inning while walking two and striking out one. Brett Kennedy came in for the final inning, shutting out the Fightin Phils lineup, securing a 3-1 win.

TOP DOGS - The Sea Dogs are back in first place after last night's victory. Portland is now 0.5 ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots while the Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games out of first. The Fightin Phils are still in contention in fourth place, 4.0 games behind the Sea Dogs.

STILL SWIPING BASES - David Hamilton stole two bases in Thursday's win over the Fightin Phils, bringing his season total to 53. He now leads all base stealers in the Easter League by 13 bases, with the next closest being Somerset's Anthony Volpe (40). There has hardly been another player more efficient at stealing bases this season. Hamilton has been caught just four times, which is the second least among the top 10 base stealers in the Eastern League.

EXTRA-BASE KING - Christian Koss hit his 19th double of the season on Thursday. Koss is the leader in hits this season with 109, but he put himself in scoring positions quite often. On top of his 19 doubles, he has four triples and 12 homers, totaling up to 35 extra-base hits this season. He is slugging .439 this year and his OPS is up to .761. Although he hasn't gone deep in August, he has tallied four doubles, the second most of any month, just behind July where he hit eight.

RAFAELA SETTLING BACK IN - After a slow start to the month of August, Ceddanne Rafaela has started to heat up the past nine games. Over that span he is 9-for-32 (.281) with three doubles, one home run, four RBI, and five walks, leading to an OBP of .368. Rafaela has also used his versatility during this run, playing in center field six times and shortstop four times overall, including a game on August 11 where he played both positions.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - August 19, 2010 - Anthony Rizzo cracked a grand slam, and Luis Exposito followed with a solo-homer as the Sea Dogs rallied back to beat Altoona 9-8 at Hadlock Field. The inning started on a solo-homer by Ryan Lavarnway.

PITCHING MATCHUP - Sterling Sharp is set to go for the fourth game of the series against the Fightin Phils. Sharp was added to the roster on August 9, signing with Red Sox after being released by the Nationals organization. He made his first appearance with the Sea Dogs on August 13 against Richmond Flying Squirrels. In that game he went 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out four, and walking one. He threw 82 pitches, 52 of which were strikes.

