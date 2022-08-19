Ponies Doubled up by Squirrels Friday Night in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-4 on Friday night at The Diamond, as the two teams have split the first four games of the series.

Richmond (14-28, 54-57) got off to an early 3-0 lead in the first against Oscar Rojas (0-1), making his first Double-A start. The Squirrels then added sacrifice flies to right in the third and fourth to make it 5-0. In the sixth, Brandon Martorano hit a two-run shot, his second home run in as many nights to make it 7-0 as part of a three-run sixth.

In the seventh, the Ponies (14-28, 42-69) mounted a comeback scoring two runs on a pair of RBI singles from Matt Winaker and Wyatt Young to cut the deficit to 8-2. In the eighth, they made it 8-4 on an RBI single from Hayden Senger and a sacrifice fly from Jeremy Vasquez.

Wyatt Young led off the ninth with a walk and Luke Ritter lined a two out double to left center field that put runners on second and third with two out. Cole Waites struck Senger out swinging to end the game.

Keaton Winn (1-0), making his Double-A debut for Richmond, allowed two hits over five scoreless frames with four walks and three strikeouts.

Senger, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Winaker, and Luke Ritter all had multi-hit games. Senger and Winaker reached base a combined seven times.

The two teams continue their series on Saturday night with first pitch at 6:05 PM and pregame coverage getting underway at 5:50 PM.

Postgame Notes: Young's RBI single in the seventh extended his on-base streak to 25 games.

