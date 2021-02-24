Atlantic League Announces 2021 Championship Season Schedule

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its Championship Season Schedule for 2021. The league's 23rd season of play will feature eight member clubs, highlighted by the inaugural season of the expansion Gastonia Honey Hunters, as well as the newly announced additions of the Lexington Legends and West Virginia Power.

Gastonia will be spotlighted in the first game of the 2021 season when the Honey Hunters open their series against the visiting Lancaster Barnstormers on Thursday, May 27, in the North Carolina community's new FUSE ballpark. The remainder of the league's clubs will be in action Friday, May 28, with Lexington visiting the Long Island Ducks, the High Point Rockers traveling to the York Revolution, and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs going to West Virginia, where the Power will host their first ALPB game.

The 2021 season will feature a 120-game regular season schedule, with each team hosting 60 matchups. The league's traditional 140-game season was trimmed due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coming season will also mark the debut of the Atlantic League's reconfigured divisions, which now reflect a North-South alignment. The league's North Division features the Lancaster (PA) Barnstormers, Long Island (NY) Ducks, Southern Maryland (Waldorf) Blue Crabs, and York (PA) Revolution. The South Division includes the West Virginia (Charleston) Power, Lexington (KY) Legends, High Point (NC) Rockers, and Gastonia (NC) Honey Hunters.

"Any new season is an exciting time for our league," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "But coming back after an 18-month hiatus and doing so with three great new communities may be the most exciting start of an Atlantic League Championship Season since our very first. We are thrilled to welcome the cities of Gastonia, Lexington, and Charleston."

