Atlantic League Welcomes West Virginia Power

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced today it has welcomed the West Virginia Power to the Atlantic League. The addition of the Charleston, West Virginia, club brings the league's membership to eight teams for the 2021 Championship Season.

The West Virginia Power began in 1987 as the Charleston Wheelers and served as an affiliate of seven MLB teams while in the South Atlantic League. They played under the monikers of the Wheelers and AlleyCats before adopting the name West Virginia Power in 2005 with the opening of Appalachian Power Park, located in the east end of Charleston. The team is managed by an ownership group led by Managing Partner and CEO Andy Shea.

"We are very excited about joining the Atlantic League and bringing a significantly higher level of talent to the field," Shea said. "Off the field, we are delighted to expand on the affordable family fun at Appalachian Power Park. The Atlantic League is the premier MLB Partner League, and we are sincerely grateful for the City of Charleston, State of West Virginia, and Major League Baseball for helping make this happen. This is a truly great day for professional baseball in Charleston."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Power to the Atlantic League and to play a part in the baseball heritage of a community that has passionately supported baseball," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "We are privileged to play in West Virginia's capital city and congratulate the Power organization and all their fans. We look forward to the competitive play the Power will bring to the Atlantic League."

"We congratulate the Power and the City of Charleston on this exciting announcement that will keep professional baseball in West Virginia," said Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Atlantic League to grow the sport."

With the addition of the Power and the Lexington Legends, who joined the league last week, the Atlantic League divisions will be reconfigured into a new North and South alignment. The league's North Division will feature the Lancaster Barnstormers, Long Island Ducks, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, and York Revolution. The South Division will include the Power, Legends, and the league's two North Carolina teams, the High Point Rockers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters, who are also playing their inaugural slate in 2021.

"We are happy to have quickly restored our eight-team format and to have done so by attracting such successful organizations," White added.

