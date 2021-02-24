2021 Atlantic League Schedule Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in conjunction with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, today announced the dates and starting times for the 2021 regular season.

"We look forward to taking the field in front of fans in 2021," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We continue to work with governmental and health officials to open up the ballpark to as many fans as possible this season."

The Ducks have submitted a COVID-19 Ballpark Readiness Plan to County and State governmental and health officials to welcome fans back to Fairfield Properties Ballpark in 2021. To view the plan, please CLICK HERE.

The regular season and home opener for the Ducks will take place at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Friday, May 28, at 6:35 p.m. The Ducks will take the field against the Lexington (Ky.) Legends, formerly of the Class-A South Atlantic League and one of three new clubs joining the Atlantic League this year. Additional new teams include the West Virginia Power, previously of the South Atlantic League, and the Gastonia (N.C.) Honey Hunters, who will play their inaugural season in 2021. Prior to the May 28 game, the Ducks will host a championship banner raising ceremony in recognition of the team's 2019 Atlantic League title.

With the addition of Gastonia, Lexington and West Virginia, the Atlantic League has announced its divisions will be reconfigured into a new North and South alignment. The North Division will feature the Ducks, Lancaster Barnstormers, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and York Revolution, while the South Division will include the Honey Hunters, Legends, Power and High Point Rockers. Teams will play 74 games against teams within their own division and 46 games against clubs in the opposing division, in an effort to ease travel burdens for all clubs.

The schedule will be divided into two halves. The first half of the season will conclude following the Tuesday, August 3, contest at Southern Maryland, while the second half will wrap up on Sunday, October 10, at home against the Revolution.

All Monday through Saturday games at Bethpage Ballpark will begin at 6:35 p.m., unless otherwise noted, while start times for Sunday contests will be 1:35 p.m. in May, June, September and October, and 5:05 p.m. in July and August. The Ducks will play three holiday contests with special game times, including a 1:35 p.m. start on Memorial Day (May 31) and Labor Day (September 6) and a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Independence Day (July 4).

Season ticket holders will be contacted by the Long Island Ducks ticket office regarding their accounts. Those interested in information on season ticket packages, mini plans or individual tickets are encouraged to call the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office at (631) 940-3825 or email info@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

