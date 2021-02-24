High Point Rockers Announce 2021 Schedule

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced their schedule for the upcoming 2021 season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York, Pa. Revolution for a four-game series. High Point will open the home season at Truist Point on Tuesday, June 1 when it hosts the Lexington Legends, one of two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021.

The Rockers' 120-game schedule includes 60 home contests at Truist Point. The Atlantic League schedule closes on Sunday, October 10.

Among the highlights of the Rockers' schedule are 17 home games in August and another 17 home contests in September.

"We have been waiting for this day for a long time," said Rockers' President Pete Fisch. "Having our 2021 schedule means that fans across the Triad can start making plans to bring their friends and families back to Truist Point this summer. We look forward to welcoming them all back and once again providing a first-class experience."

Three new teams join the Atlantic League's South Division including the Gastonia, N.C. Honey Hunters, the Lexington, Ky. Legends, and the West Virginia Power. The Rockers entertain Gastonia for the first time on Friday, June 4. West Virginia makes its first visit to Truist Point on Friday, June 11 and Lexington makes its inaugural trip to High Point on Tuesday, June 15.

For more information on tickets and the complete season schedule, contact the High Point Rockers Ticket Office at (336) 888-1000 or visit www.highpointrockers.com.

Game times for all contests will be announced at a later date.

The eight-member Atlantic League has welcomed the Lexington, Ky. Legends and the West Virginia Power into the league for the 2021 season. Both are former affiliated members of the South Atlantic League. They join continuing league members the York, Pa. Revolution, Lancaster, Pa. Barnstormers, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Long Island Ducks and the Gastonia, N.C. Honey Hunters.

Link to ALPB master schedule: https://www.atlanticleague.com/schedule/

