Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury Full Game Highlights I August 10, 2025

August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream put together a BALANCED effort to take down the Phoenix Mercury, 74-66!

Four players scored in double figures, led by Allisha Gray's 17 points, while Naz Hillmon (13 PTS, 13 REB) and Brionna Jones (15 PTS, 11 REB) each posted double-doubles.

#WNBARivalsWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.