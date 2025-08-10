Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury Full Game Highlights I August 10, 2025
August 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream put together a BALANCED effort to take down the Phoenix Mercury, 74-66!
Four players scored in double figures, led by Allisha Gray's 17 points, while Naz Hillmon (13 PTS, 13 REB) and Brionna Jones (15 PTS, 11 REB) each posted double-doubles.
#WNBARivalsWeek
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 10, 2025
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 74, Phoenix Mercury 66 - Atlanta Dream
- Washington Tops Wings 91-78 - Dallas Wings
- Mystics at Wings Postgame Notes - August 10, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs NYL (8.10.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Postgame Notes: NYL 71, MIN 83 - New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever Sign Guard Odyssey Sims - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.