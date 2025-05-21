Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2025
May 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
THE ATLANTA DREAM HOLD OFF THE FEVER TO PICK UP THEIR FIRST WIN
Brittney Griner and Rhyne Howard led the way for the Dream with 21 PTS & 20 PTS respectively!
