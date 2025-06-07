Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2025

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun secure their first home win and their first victory of the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

They defeat the Dream 84-76!

Marina Mabrey led the charge with 34 PTS, 4 REB, and 4 AST in the DUB.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.