Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2025
June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Connecticut Sun secure their first home win and their first victory of the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
They defeat the Dream 84-76!
Marina Mabrey led the charge with 34 PTS, 4 REB, and 4 AST in the DUB.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
