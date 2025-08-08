Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 7, 2025

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATL SECURES THE DUB!

The Atlanta Dream defeat the Chicago Sky, 86-65.

Allisha Gray - 25 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST I 3-5 3PM Jordin Canada - 17 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL

