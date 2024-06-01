Atlanta Dream Defeat Las Vegas Aces 78-74 After Career Night from Gray

June 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream defeated the Las Vegas Aces 78-74, holding the former back-to-back champions to its worst field goal percentage of the 2024 season while Allisha Gray had a career night to fuel Atlanta offensively.

Atlanta's record improves to 4-2 overall, and 2-1 at home. The Dream's overall record against the Aces now stands at 18-22 as they defeated Las Vegas for the first time in nearly two years.

Gray led Atlanta's offensive production for the fourth time this season, recording a career-high of six 3-pointers to finish with 24 points, three assists and four rebounds for the night.

She shot both 85.7% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line, becoming only the 2nd player in WNBA history with at least six 3-pointers and six free throws made while shooting 85% from the three and 100% from the free throw line.

In addition to Gray, Rhyne Howard finished with 16 points, two steals, two assists and two rebounds. Aerial Powers and Crystal Dangerfield tied with seven points apiece to headline the Dream bench.

Setting the tone early for an impressive defensive performance, Atlanta held Las Vegas to a new low for the 2024 season with just 11 points scored in the first quarter, forcing the Aces to shoot just 21.1% from the field.

The Dream held the Aces to its worst field goal percentage of the season at 36.2% for the night.

Down by just one point coming out of the first, Atlanta then put together double-digit runs in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Atlanta's largest run came in the third quarter, where the Dream outpaced Las Vegas 19-7 lasting for over half the quarter.

Gray proceeded to go 3-for-3 from behind the arc, and Atlanta outscored the Aces 25-19 in the third to tie it even, 53-53.

Ignited by Gray's sixth 3-pointer of the game, the Dream took the lead 65-62 and went on a 13-4 run in the fourth that culminated to a 76-72 lead with only 20 seconds left to play.

With time running out, Las Vegas was forced to foul and put Atlanta in the bonus, sending both Gray and Powers to the line, where they both shot a perfect 2-for-2 to finally put the Aces away.

Next, the Atlanta Dream will look to upset the undefeated Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena on June 2. The game marks the beginning of Atlanta's 2024 Commissioners Cup action and will tip off at 3:00 p.m. EST and stream on Peachtree Sports Network.

