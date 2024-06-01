Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx - June 2

June 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Dallas Wings (3-3) conclude their five-game road swing on Sunday night at the Minnesota Lynx (5-2). The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest and CBS Sports Network. Coverage from the Target Center begins at 6 p.m. CT. On the call for BSSW will be Ron Thulin and Fran Harris. For CBS Sports Network, Marney Gellner and Lea B. Olsen will have the call, while Sloane Martin will serve as sideline reporter.

Dallas is coming off a 74-72 setback at the Connecticut Sun on Friday, while Minnesota defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 95-71, Friday night at home. Dallas and Minnesota split the regular-season series last year, each winning one game at home and one on the road. The Wings-Lynx game is the opening game of the Commissioner's Cup for both teams, which tipped off today with the Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever.

2023 Wings-Lynx Series 5/30 (H) - DAL 94, MIN 89

7/12 (A) - DAL 107, MIN 67

8/22 (A) - MIN 91, DAL 86

8/24 (H) - MIN 90, DAL 81

Lynx lead all-time series, 51-19

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

Notable Storylines 2024 Commissioner's Cup

The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase is an annual in-season competition. The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase, which will be played on Tuesday, June 25 at the arena of the team with the best record in Cup play. Coinbase has committed an additional $120,000 in cryptocurrency to the prize pool, which includes $5,000 for each player in the championship game. The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase provides added incentive and increased interest for players and fans alike with a half-million-dollar prize pool on the line for players and enhanced conference rivalries through which fans can support their favorite teams. The Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase will continue to feature a platform through which the league makes charitable contributions to non-profit organizations aligned to the players' social justice work. The accumulating donation dollars will be presented to each organization at the conclusion of the Commissioner's Cup Championship.

What's In The Cup - Dallas Wings: The Afiya Center

The Afiya Center transforms lives, health, and overall wellbeing of Black womxn and girls by providing refuge, education, and resources; they act to ignite the communal voices of Black womxn resulting in the full achievement of reproductive freedom. The Afiya Center is unique in that it is the only Reproductive Justice organization in North Texas founded and directed by Black womxn.

Owning The Paint

Dallas has dominated the inside game as the Wings lead the WNBA in rebounding (38.2), blocked shots (6.8), second-chance points (19.2) and points in the paint (44.3).

League Leaders

Arike Ogunbowale leads the WNBA in scoring this season, averaging 27.5 points per game over the first six contests. She also has the highest single-game showing in 2024 with her 40-point outing at Phoenix last Saturday. Ogunbowale averages a league-high 38.2 minutes per game, while listing fourth in both steals per game (2.3) and free-throw percentage (.930). Other Wings in the top 10 in WNBA stats include Teaira McCowan, who is eighth in rebounding (8.5), fourth in field goal percentage (.583) and ninth in blocks (1.3), Maddy Siegrist who is fifth in field goal percentage (.571), Sevgi Uzun (No. 10 in assists, 5.3) and Monique Billings (No. 8 in blocks, 1.6).

Maddy Buckets

Second-year forward Maddy Siegrist has scored in double figures in three straight games, including a career-high 22 points at Phoenix on May 25. She's coming off a perfect 8-for-8 from the field showing on Friday at the Connecticut Sun, finishing with 17 points and two boards. Siegrist's previous career high in scoring was 14 points from last season - she has bested that mark in the last three games entering Sunday's game at Minnesota. Siegrist led NCAA Division I in scoring during her senior season at Villanova in 2022-23, averaging 29.2 points per game.

