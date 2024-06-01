Chicago Sky Announce Olay as Official Skincare Partner

June 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today that Olay will be the team's official skincare partner, marking the brand's step to support and empower women in sports. This partnership highlights Olay's deep understanding of women's unique skincare needs and offering products backed by superior science to meet them.

Athletes' skin faces numerous stress factors such as sweat, dehydration, dirt and physical exertion. As the Official Skincare Partner of the Chicago Sky, Olay will collaborate with the team to highlight and educate on the importance of skincare, particularly in sports environments.

"We are excited to join forces with the Chicago Sky, a team that embodies strength, resilience, and empowerment," John Grim, Senior Brand Director at Olay said. "This partnership aligns perfectly with Olay's mission to help all women achieve healthy, beautiful skin. Our science-backed formulas are designed to help women achieve their best skin, so even in the pressure of the game, the one thing they don't have to sweat is their skin."

"It is an honor to partner with a world class skincare brand like Olay to bring Sky players and fans the finest skincare products and customized solutions," Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky's VP Corporate Partnerships said. "We appreciate Olay's dedication to skincare education, healthy living, and community support, and celebrate another partnership that aligns so well with Chicago Sky's mission."

Chicago Sky players will also engage in a "Skin in the Game" campaign, sharing their personal skincare routines and the challenges they face as professional athletes. These insights will help Olay continue to innovate its products to meet the evolving needs of active women.

Further enhancing the partnership, Olay will sponsor community outreach events and wellness workshops, focusing on skincare education. These events will be open to fans and the broader community, emphasizing the importance of skincare as part of an overall healthy lifestyle.

