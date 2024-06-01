Fever Open Commissioner's Cup Play with Win against Sky

June 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (2-8) snapped a three-game losing streak and secured its first home win of the season, 71-70, in the opening Commissioner's Cup game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

All five of Indiana's starters scored in double figures. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring and tied a season-high with 18 points, as well as posted two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith followed with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Rookie guard Caitlin Clark totaled 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and one steal to aid in Indiana's win.

Center Aliyah Boston and guard Kristy Wallace both tallied 10 points in the Fever win. Boston pulled down eight rebounds, tied a career-high four blocks, added two assists and one steal. Wallace also rallied three rebounds, two assists and one steal. The Fever outscored the Sky in paint points (38-34) and distributed 19 assists as a team compared to Chicago's 15.

On Chicago's end, the Sky (3-4) were held to only 2-of-12 from 3-point range, which was a season-low makes for Fever opponents. Off the bench, Sky guard Chennedy Carter was Chicago's top scorer with 19 points. Carter added four rebounds, six assists and one steal for the Sky. Sky guard Marina Mabrey followed with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Guard Dana Evans was the only other Sky player who had a double-digit performance, scoring 12 points and tallying four rebounds and four assists.

Indiana held rookie forward Angel Reese to only eight points, but added a career-best 13 rebounds. Sky rookie forward Kamilla Cardoso made her WNBA debut on Saturday with 11 points and six rebounds. Chicago and Indiana tied in fast break points, 11-11.

UP NEXT

The Fever travel to take on the New York Liberty for another Commissioner's Cup game on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Sunday's game will be broadcast on MeTV.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.