Connecticut Sun Announce Commissioner's Cup Recipient

June 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced Reproductive Equity Now as its recipient for the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup, presented by Coinbase.

In December, the WNBA announced changes to its Commissioner's Cup format, reconfiguring the structure in a way in which each team plays a total of five Commissioner's Cup games, one against each of its in-conference rivals. All games played during the two-week period from June 1-13 will be Commissioner's Cup qualifying games, with teams playing either three Commissioner's Cup games at home and two on the road or vice versa. All Commissioner's Cup games are a part of the team's 40-game schedule and count toward the team's regular-season win-loss record.

The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner's Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner's Cup Championship presented by Coinbase, which will be played on Tuesday, June 25 at the arena of the team with the best record in Cup play. The Commissioner's Cup will continue to feature a platform through which the WNBA makes charitable contributions to non-profit organizations aligned to the players' social justice work. The accumulating donation dollars will be presented to each organization at the conclusion of the Commissioner's Cup Championship.

This year's Commissioner's Cup will serve as a vehicle to support civic engagement efforts, with a particular emphasis on the impact of voting on reproductive rights. Reproductive Equity Now, a nonprofit based in New England, works to make equitable access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care a reality for all people regardless of their race, ethnicity, income, zip code, gender, age, immigration status, ability, sexual orientation, or religion--with advancing reproductive justice and eliminating barriers to safe, legal abortion care are central to their mission.

"Reproductive Equity Now is honored to partner with the Connecticut Sun for this year's Commissioner's Cup to raise awareness and build a people-powered movement around reproductive equity and abortion access. With reproductive rights on the chopping block nationwide, Connecticut continues to lead the way in protecting and expanding access to care-but that's only possible when we have the people behind us," said Liz Gustafson, Connecticut State Director of Reproductive Equity Now. "Thank you to the Sun for lifting up our work to advocate, organize, and educate about the barriers to reproductive health care that still exist in Connecticut, and how we can ensure equitable abortion access for all. Go Sun!"

"We are proud to have the platform to support and amplify the great work of our community members who are fighting for women's rights--the rights of our players, coaches, front office members and community. Reproductive health is an issue that affects all of us and is very close to the hearts of our players, so we are thrilled to be able to bolster Reproductive Equity Now's work." - Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

