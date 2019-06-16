At Midway Point, Loons Enter Record Books

MIDLAND, Mich. - With hundreds of dads in attendance as part of a crowd of over 4,500 on Father's Day, the Great Lakes Loons sent them home in their blue Prostate Cancer Awareness shirts happy with a 6-3 win over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday.

With the weight of clinching a playoff spot and trying to capture a 1st half Eastern Division title already off their shoulders, the Loons implemented a bullpen day on the mound and used some great at-bats to push across six runs on just eight hits.

With a 43-24 record in the 1st half, you may be wondering where this 2019 group ranks in the record books. It just so happens this team's win percentage through the first 67 games, .642, is the best in franchise history for a 1st half. It does, however, fall short of the 2nd half the 2010 team put together, going 47-23 (.671) en route to winning 90 games, the most of any team in our 13 years.

There were no real eye-popping performances by the Loons on Sunday; for the most part it was putting the ball in play with guys on base. James Outman and Dan Robinson each singled in runs in the 4th inning, Jacob Amaya did the same in the 5th, as did Pitre in the 6th. Mix in a sacrifice fly from Hunter Feduccia, and there's your scoring for Great Lakes.

On the mound, Jasiel Alvino received a spot start and allowed two runs in his 3.0 IP. Mark Washington (W, 1-0), who spent time with the club last year and just rejoined the Loons on June 11, tossed the middle three frames and surrendered just one baserunner. Joel Inoa (SV, 1) picked up the rare nine-out save.

The 1st half of the season is now in the books. The Loons have clinched a playoff spot before the all-star break for just the third time and captured their first 1st half division championship.

Everyone will now turn their focus to South Bend, Ind., where the South Bend Cubs will be hosting the 55th annual Midwest League All-Star Game. The Loons have six representatives making the trip for the festivities: Jose Chacin, Brett de Geus, Niko Hulsizer (starter), Dillon Paulson, Miguel Vargas (starter) and Nathan Witt. This year, the Home Run Derby will be on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET) and feature Niko in the eight-person field. The game will be held on Tuesday (7:35 p.m. ET) and can be heard live on ESPN 100.9-FM.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Gersel Pitre: 2-for-4, RBI, R

Mark Washington: W, 3 IP, 0 R, 0 ER

Hunter Feduccia, James Outman, Dan Robinson: RBI

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Monday: Midwest League Home Run Derby (South Bend, Ind.)

Tuesday: Midwest League All-Star Game (South Bend, Ind.)

June 20: Lucky Hot Dog Night feat. X-Pogo Stunt Team

June 21: Polish Heritage Night feat. Feel Good Fridays & Extra Innings

June 22: Soccer Night feat. Birdzerk

June 23: Meet the Team Day feat. Team Photo Giveaway

