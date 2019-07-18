Ashcraft Tosses Five No-Hit Innings, Reds Even up Series

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Reds (12-17) defeated the Elizabethton Twins (17-12) 6-2 Thursday night at Pioneer Park to even up the series. Tyler Callihan finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI, and a run scored in the win.

RHP Graham Ashcraft (W, 2-2) matched a career-high with six strikeouts over five no-hit innings for his second victory. He also walked three, hit two batters, and stranded five base runners.

The Reds sent ten to the plate, and scored six times in the fifth. Mike Spooner drew a leadoff walk, Ivan Johnson singled, and RHP Andriu Marin (L, 1-2) hit Danny Lantigua to load the bases. After striking out Allan Cerda, Marin walked Garrett Wolforth to force in the first run. Callihan followed with a two-run single, scoring Johnson and Lantigua.

After Callihan's base hit, RHP Ryan Shreve replaced Marin. Carlos Reina welcomed him with an RBI-double to right field, scoring Wolforth. Callihan went first-to-third on the double. Both Callihan and Reina scored on Ranser Amador's two-run single to put Greeneville up 6-0.

After RHP Tanner Cooper retired the first two Twins in the sixth, Matt Wallner singled to break up Greeneville's no-hit bid.

Elizabethton scored both their runs in the seventh. Kidany Salva singled off Cooper with one-out, and moved to second on Ruben Santana's two-out single. Charlie Mack's RBI-single scored Salva from second. Santana scored from first on the play after Cerda's error in center field.

RHP Jake Gilbert hit one, walked one, and struck out the side in a scoreless eighth inning in his G-Reds debut. LHP Alec Byrd pitched a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.

The Reds and Twins will play a rubber match at Pioneer Park Friday night. First pitch between RHP Tyler Garbee (1-0, 0.00) and RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

Friday night at Pioneer Park is Firework Friday and Margaritaville Night. The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a free koozie courtesy of Terry-Terry Law Firm. There will also be a post-game band to go along with post game fireworks.

