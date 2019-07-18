Braves Cap Summer Camp at Boys and Girls Club

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Braves closed out its two-day baseball camp at the Boys and Girls Club of Danville on Thursday morning.

"It's a good learning experience for some kids who haven't had a chance to play baseball before, said Montana Tarpley, education director of the Boys and Girls Club in Danville. "Some of these kids don't know how to play baseball and don't know that exists in Danville. Some of these kids didn't know that the Danville Braves were in Danville."

The Braves renewed a partnership with the Danville branch of Boys and Girls club on July 2. Many of the children played baseball for the first time in their lives. The instruction included proper form of throwing a ball, batting, fielding and pitching.

"It was so special to watch so many of these kids learn correct form and develop real skills from our players these past couple of weeks," said Stephen Brunson, community relations contact for the Danville Braves. "Our priority is to grow interest in the game of baseball in our community, and we feel developing strong relationships with our youth programs in Danville will help us accomplish that task."

To admit your youth program into a relationship with the Danville Braves call 434-797-3792.

