Yankees Power Way to Eighth Straight Win

Danville, Va - The Yankees used a season high in home runs to power themselves to an 8-4 victory and keep their win streak going as Pulaski has now won eight games in a row.

The Yankees scored the first run of the game for the seventh time in eight games during this current win streak and are now 15-0 when they score first. Tonight's run came via the long ball as Nelson B. Alvarez sent a 1-1 pitch over the right field fence to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The home run was Alvarez's fourth home run of the season and at the time tied the team lead in homers. Not to be upstaged though, Ryder Green who has been relatively quiet at the plate during this win streak hit his first home run since July 6th and the Yankees took a 2-0 lead in after the fourth inning.

The Braves scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth. After a one out single from Willie Carter he stole second before scoring as the next batter hit a single to drive in the run.

The Yankees continued to show off their power as Madison Santos hit his third home run of the season to right field on a 2-2 pitch to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead. Green led off the sixth inning with a walk and then stole second as Saul Torres was at the plate. Coming off his two-RBI performance last night, Torres decided to carry it over into this game as he hit his fourth home run of the season and put the Yankees ahead 5-1. Nelson B. Alvarez added another RBI to his stat sheet to put Pulaski up 6-1 as the teams headed to the bottom of the sixth.

Yankees starter Jhonatan Munoz had a solid outing once again as it seems every Yankees pitcher has over the last eight games. He went six innings and gave up the one run and struck out seven batters while only allowing three hits. Munoz looked ready to go out of the seventh inning but Yankees manager Luis Dorante stuck to his plan and has not allowed any Yankee starter to go more than six innings this season. Instead, Durante turned to his bullpen, which has been lights out over the last eight games.

Nelson L. Alvarez was called on to pitch the seventh for Pulaski and he got off to a rough start. After giving up a lead off single and then a double that scored a run Alvarez headed to the dugout and came out to face the third batter in a different uniform. It must have worked though as he earned three straight outs. However, the first out of the inning was a sac-fly and the Braves did score a run and cut the Yankee lead in half.

Just as the Braves had some momentum leaning in their direction, Ryder Green took a 1-0 pitch and belted his second home run of the night to put the Yankees up 7-3 in the top of the eighth. Green is the first Yankees player this season to hit multiple home runs in a single game and now leads the team with six home runs. The five home runs by the Yankees tonight also set a new single-game high and they added to their league best home run total, which now sits at 37 in just 28 games.

The Yanks scored one more run and gave themselves some added insurance in the tip of the ninth. After drawing back-to-back walks to lead off the inning a wild pitch advanced both runners and allowed Santos to score on a ground ball to the shortstop. The Braves ended up threating in the ninth and pushing a run across to once again cut the Yankee lead in half at 8-4 but ultimately left two runners stranded as Jackson Bertsch closed out the game for Pulaski and struck out his fourth batter of the night in his two innings of work.

The Yankees will go for their second consecutive series sweep tomorrow night as they close out the three game series against Danville with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

