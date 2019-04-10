Arkansas Travelers 2019 Season Begins

TULSA DRILLERS THURSDAY, APRIL 11 SUNDAY, APRIL 14

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS MONDAY, APRIL 15 WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

OPENING NIGHT

MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVE AWAY

ARDOT NIGHT PROMOTING WORK ZONE AWARENESS

The Arkansas Travelers will Rock the Diamond in 2019, and it all starts tonight! The first 3,500 fans will receive a Magnet Schedule courtesy of Bale Chevrolet and KARK 4. Join the Arkansas Department of Transportation as they promote Work Zone Safety-it's everyone's responsibility! The first 125 fans can score free swag courtesy of the Arkansas chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA). Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

DIAMANTES DE ARKANSAS NIGHT

FIREWORKS NIGHT

MAGNET SCHEDULE GIVE AWAY

CABOT/JACKSONVILLE COMMUNITY NIGHT

As part of the MiLB Copa de la Diversion initiative the Travs will transform into Diamantes de Arkansas for 10 games during the 2019 season, meet the new Diamantes for the first time TONIGHT! The first 3,500 Fans will receive a Magnet Schedule courtesy of Bale Chevrolet and KARK. Enjoy the first fireworks show of 2019 after the game presented by Lakewood Village Shopping Park. We welcome fans from Cabot and Jacksonville for Community Night, pick up free community night tickets at local Big Red stores, Ward Chamber of Commerce, and Mama & Mini Boutique. Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

2019 TRAVS CALENDAR GIVE AWAY

SEARCY COMMUNITY NIGHT

The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2019 Travs Calendar courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, KSSN 96, 105.1 The Wolf, and KARK 4. We welcome fans from Searcy for Community Night, pick up free community night tickets at Greenway Equipment and local Big Red stores. Gates at 5:10 p.m. First Pitch at 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

OPERATION MILITARY APPRECIATION SUNDAY

EDWARDS FOOD GIANT $3 DISCOUNT COUPON

KIDS RUN THE BASES * $10 FAMILY SUNDAY

For Operation Military Appreciation Sunday presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, fans get $3 off a ticket with a military ID at the box office or purchase on-live at GovX.com all season long as we honor all Veterans and active Military. Bring a Church bulletin to the box office and receive General Admission for the entire family for only $10! You can also find a $3 discount coupon at Edwards Food Giant stores in Central Arkansas. After the game kids run the bases thanks to the Museum of Discovery. Gates at 1:10 p.m. First Pitch at 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

MONDAY PUP-DAY

DEMOCRAT GAZETTE FAMILY NIGHT

MeTV MONDAY AND 103.7 THE BUZZ NIGHT

Monday has gone to the dogs! Every Monday of the 2019 season is Moix Monday Pup-Day presented by Moix RV. Bring a K9 Friend in the park for free, plus your general admission ticket is only $3. Fans can get a $3 off coupon in the Monday Sports Section of the Democrat-Gazette. MeTV and 103.7 The Buzz present the pregame Pro-Sports Career Day, register at Travs.com under the Community tab. Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

BASEBALL BINGO

ZOOSDAY TUESDAY

FREE TRACKLESS TRAIN RIDES

B.I.N.G.O.! Every Tuesday is Baseball Bingo brought to you by the Arkansas State Treasury Departments 529 College Savings Gift Plan! Play bingo by watching the game and you could win prizes or a $529 Funded AR 529 Gift Plan. The LR Zoo's Zoosday Tuesday is here to give you a chance to meet the Animal Ambassadors and learn about animals! All Aboard for free train rides in center field by the Kids Korner. Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

SCHOOL AND SENIOR DAY GAME - 11AM FIRST PITCH

THUNDERSTIX GIVE AWAY

The first 2,000 kids will receive Thunderstix courtesy of Project Prevent and AETN. Join thousands of youth from around the state as they cheer on the Travs. Learn and laugh with AETN's "Let's Go Luna!" and other STEM content on the big screen. Gates at 9:30 a.m. First Pitch at 11:00 a.m.

The Travs are on the road from April 18 - April 21, but return for eight games, April 22 - April 29 against the Frisco Roughriders and the NEW Amarillo Sod Poodles featuring Moix Monday Pup-Day, Fireworks, and the 2019 Team Photo Give Away

LISTEN TO ALL TRAVS GAMES ON AM 920 or WWW.TRAVS.COM.

