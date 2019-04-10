Sod Poodles Even Series with RockHounds

A lesson has been learned in this new chapter of Texas League history: Don't make a Sod Poodle mad.

After watching the RockHounds steal their thunder with a win in Amarillo's franchise home debut Monday, the Sod Poodles busted out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and went on to an 8-2 win Tuesday night at HODGETOWN.

Brad Zunica and Buddy Reed drove in all eight runs in the Sod Poodles win, with Zunica continuing one of the hottest starts to the 2019 season in all of professional baseball. The Amarillo first baseman hit a two-run home run in the first inning and capped a five-run second with a three-run blast. Through six games of his first Double-A season, Zunica is 10-for-21 (.476), with five home runs and 10 RBI.

Reed added three RBI, going 2-for-5 with a stolen base as the Sod Poodles raced to an 8-1 advantage after three innings and never looked back.

All eight runs came against 'Hounds starter James Naile, who had tossed six scoreless innings against Frisco in his first start.

The RockHounds did have one opportunity to alter the course of the game, loading the bases with no outs in the top of the third (and trailing at the time, 7-0), but the club scored just one run (on a double play) and never threatened the rest of the way.

The 'Hounds are now 2-3 (with Sunday's suspended game pending) on their season-opening road trip, with Wednesday's "rubber game" of the three-game set in Amarillo remaining.

Notables

Luis Barrera was out of the lineup Tuesday after jamming his right shoulder in a dive back to the third base bag in Monday's series opener. Luis is 9-for-21 (.429) through the season's first five games, with two triples, a home run and four runs batted in.

The RockHounds committed their first two errors Tuesday night after playing errorless ball for the first 36 innings of the season. A little perspective - - the first error came when Greg Deichmann's throw from right field to third base sailed wide in the second inning. Greg had already collected two outfield assists before committing the season's first miscue.

Monday's game was the first Texas League game in Amarillo since the Gold Sox last played in the 1982 TL season.

Next Game

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

HODGETOWN Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

- Final of a three-game series and of a seven-game road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

AMA: Adrian Morejon (LH, 0-1, 9.00, in one start)

RH: Brian Howard (RH, 0-0, 1.80, in one start)

Home Opener at Security Bank Ballpark:

Thursday, April 11 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

First pitch at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

"Thirsty" Thursday & Magnet Schedules (first 1,000 fans)

