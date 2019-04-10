Drillers Take Series Finale from Cardinals on Wednesday

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers (4-3) completed the three-game sweep of the Springfield Cardinals (0-7) with a 12-6 win at ONEOK Field on Wednesday afternoon.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Louis Head (2-0)

L: RHP Williams Perez (0-1)

S: RHP Luis Vasquez (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-LF Conner Capel got the Cardinals an early lead with an RBI single in the top of the first, but the Drillers rattled off four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-1 lead.

-Tulsa scored in each of the first five frames to stretch the lead to 12-4.

-SS Kramer Robertson provided late runs with an RBI single in sixth and a solo shot in the ninth, but Tulsa closed it out from there for the 12-6 win.

NOTABLES:

-CF Dylan Carlson extended his five-game hitting and RBI streak with a base hit and an RBI sacrifice fly, driving in his team-leading eighth RBI.

-SS Kramer Robertson's homer in the ninth marked the second straight game with a long-ball for the shortstop, as he and Carlson both took rehabbing Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw yard on Tuesday night. Robertson finished Wednesday's game 3x4 with the homer, two RBIs and two runs.

-2B Irving Lopez went 2x5 with his first-career Double-A homer, a solo shot in the third, and a double.

