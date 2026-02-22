Ariel Lassiter WINS IT LATE for Portland!!
Published on February 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2026
- Kévin Denkey and Nick Hagglund Lift FC Cincinnati to Opening Day Celebrations, Topping Atlanta United FC in 2-0 Victory at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Open 2026 MLS Campaign with 3-2 Victory over Columbus Crew at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Sporting KC Falls at San Jose in Season Opener - Sporting Kansas City
- San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Regular Season with 5-0 Win against CF Montréal - San Diego FC
- LAFC Wins MLS Season Opener, 3-0, over Inter Miami in Front of Record Crowd at la Memorial Coliseum - Los Angeles FC
- San Jose Starts Season With Shutout Victory - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Open 2026 MLS Campaign with 3-2 Victory over Columbus Crew at Providence Park
- Timbers Sign T2 Forward Noah Santos to Short-Term Agreement
- Timbers Unveil New Additions at Providence Park in 2026
- Portland Timbers Announce Skanska as 'Green Is Gold' Sustainability Partner
- Timbers Announce 2026 Guest Chef Lineup for Matchdays at Providence Park