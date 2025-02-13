Argos Mourn the Passing of Former Quarterback Wally Gabler
February 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club mourns the passing of former quarterback Wally Gabler. Gabler played five seasons in Double Blue (1966-1969, 1972) and ranks eighth all-time in passing yards with 8,410 and 10th in passing touchdowns with 41. The Michigan native also played for Winnipeg and Hamilton and collegiately at New Mexico Military Institute and the University of Michigan.
The Toronto Argonauts extend its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Wally Gabler.
