Argos Ink DL Bryan Cox Jr.
February 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American DL Bryan Cox Jr.
Cox Jr. (6'3"/270lbs) played 17 games for the Roughriders in 2024, recording 24 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. 2023 was Cox's first season with Saskatchewan where he would tally 11 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble across eight games played. The Missouri native spent 2017-2022 in the NFL with Carolina, Cleveland, Buffalo and Indianapolis. He appeared in 26 National Football League games making 31 tackles along the way.
