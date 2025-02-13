RedBlacks Extend Anthony Gosselin Through 2026

February 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - "The Goose" won't be migrating away from TD Place any time soon, as the Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended National fullback Anthony Gosselin through 2026. The 32-year-old was set to become a free agent following the 2025 campaign.

"During his time in Ottawa, Anthony has been a key contributor on special teams and offence with his physical and disciplined play," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "His consistency as a player and leader is a great asset to the roster. We are excited to have him locked in through 2026."

A native of Otterburn, Quebec, Gosselin appeared in all 18 games for the REDBLACKS in 2024, rushing the ball four times for 12 yards, and making five catches for 22 yards. He remained a mainstay on Ottawa's special teams units, posting eight total tackles across the season.

Drafted in the second round, 18th overall out of Sherbrooke by the REDBLACKS in 2017, Gosselin has played all seven seasons of his career in the nation's capital. Through 91 career games, he has made 26 total tackles, while totaling 126 receiving yards on 20 catches, and 16 rushing yards on five carries.

