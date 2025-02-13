Stamps Ink Rookie Offensive Lineman

February 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Deiyantei Powell-Woods.

Deiyantei Powell-Woods

Offensive lineman

College: Central Michigan

Height: 6.04

Weight: 301

Born: Jan. 4, 2001

Birthplace: Bluefield, WV

American

Powell-Woods played 49 games and made 36 starts over five years at Central Michigan University. He was a third-team all-Mid-American Conference selection as a left guard in 2022 and a second-team honouree as a right guard in 2023.

In 2023, Powell-Woods was part of a unit that helped the Chippewas rush for 159.4 yards per game. In 2021, Powell-Woods and his offensive line colleagues helped pave the way for Lew Nichols to rush for a nation-leading 1,927 yards.

