Stamps Ink Rookie Offensive Lineman
February 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Deiyantei Powell-Woods.
Deiyantei Powell-Woods
Offensive lineman
College: Central Michigan
Height: 6.04
Weight: 301
Born: Jan. 4, 2001
Birthplace: Bluefield, WV
American
Powell-Woods played 49 games and made 36 starts over five years at Central Michigan University. He was a third-team all-Mid-American Conference selection as a left guard in 2022 and a second-team honouree as a right guard in 2023.
In 2023, Powell-Woods was part of a unit that helped the Chippewas rush for 159.4 yards per game. In 2021, Powell-Woods and his offensive line colleagues helped pave the way for Lew Nichols to rush for a nation-leading 1,927 yards.
