Another Walk-off for the Emeralds in Game Five of Series

May 28, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds score late runs in the game to walk it off by an RBI sacrifice fly by RF Carter Williams 7-6.

Emeralds' 3B Carter Aldrete got them on the board by hitting a solo home run in the second inning 1-0.

In the next half inning, the Dust Devils scored a six spot to capture their first lead of the game 6-1.

The next three in a half innings would stay at a 6-1 score.

It wasn't until the seventh inning where the Emeralds made a comeback.

With the bases loaded, Emeralds' 1B Luis Toribio drove in LF Jairo Pomares with an RBI groundout 6-2.

Emeralds' C Pat Bailey scored on a wild pitch to cut it down to 6-3.

Williams stepped up to the plate and hit an RBI double to drive in Aldrete 6-4.

The late scratch DH Jimmy Glowenke came up and tied the game with a two-run home run 6-6.

Then in the ninth inning, Williams would finish the job with the RBI sacrifice fly to drive in Bailey 7-6.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will look to win the series as RHP Mason Black will make his High-A Eugene debut against Tri-City's RHP Ryan Costeiu. First pitch is at 6:05 PM, 5:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

