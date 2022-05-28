Spokane Goes on the Attack, Defeats Everett 15-7

May 28, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Spokane, Washington: It was Armed Forces Night at Avista Stadium and the Spokane Indians brought out their heavy bat artillery. Spokane blew an early five run lead against the Everett AquaSox before pulling away with eight combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings for the victory, 15-7.

Everett scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning when Spencer Packard singled into right field, scoring Noelvi Marte. Spokane tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when Eddy Diaz scored on a Grant Lavigne single. Daniel Montano then hit his first home run of the season; a three-run shot over the left field wall to give Spokane a 4-1 lead. Bladimir Resituyo and Cristopher Navarro each added an RBI before the frame was over and Spokane led 6-1 after the first inning.

Solo AquaSox home runs by Dariel Gomez, his seventh of the season, in the second inning and Packard, his eight this season, in the third inning made it 6-3 before Navarro singled in another Indians run and Spokane led 7-3 after three innings.

AquaSox third baseman Cole Barr hit his third home run of the year, a two-run shot over the wall in left center field, cutting the Spokane lead to 7-5 in the fourth inning. Andy Thomas hit an RBI double later in the inning, scoring Marte and the Sox were within one, 7-6 through four.

Everett tied the game at 7-7 in the fifth inning when Alberto Rodriguez scored on Victor Labrada's single. Spokane would break the game open in their half of the inning, scoring four times (three of which were unearned) making it 11-7 and then four more runs in the eighth.

Five different AquaSox hitters had two hits in the game: Thomas, Packard, Rodriguez, Labrada and Barr. It was Rodriguez's third straight multi hit game, he is 7 for 13 during that stretch. James Parker extended his hitting streak to seven games and Victor Labrada now has a five-game hitting streak. Packard is now tied with Marco Luciano of Eugene for the league lead with eight home runs. It was a rough night overall for AquaSox pitching however there were two relieve performances of not. Evan Johnson pitched three hitless innings, only allowing two walks and striking out three batters. Bryan Pall pitched two innings, allowing two hits and one run.

Game five of the six game series is scheduled for Saturday May 26. RHP Bryce Miller (2-0, 0.82 ERA) will make his seventh AquaSox start of the season. Miller has yet to give up a run or a walk in May, going 16.1 innings over three starts and striking out 26 batters. He has only allowed one run over his last five AquaSox starts. LHP Will Joe Rock (4-2, 3.08 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season for Spokane. First pitch is scheduled for 5:09 p.m., the pre-game show begins at 4:50 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.