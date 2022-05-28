Canadians' Ninth Inning Comeback Snaps Hops' Winning Streak

Hillsboro, OR - On Tuesday, Vancouver had a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning. Tonight, Hillsboro had a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning. In both situations, the trailing team came back in the ninth inning to load the bases and hit a bases clearing double to take a 3-2 lead. Miguel Hiraldo was the one to pick up that double today, as the Canadians won their first game of the series, 4-2. Kenny Hernandez had one of the best games of his professional career, despite the loss, throwing seven shutout innings for Hillsboro.

19-year-old Ricky Tiedemann had another great start for Vancouver, as he threw five innings while giving up just one hit. The Blue Jays No. 6 prospect, lowered his ERA to 0.93 after not allowing a run.

There was no score heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Ryan Bliss and Tim Tawa walked against Abdiel Mendoza, setting the scene for Tristin Englishï»¿. English would reach on an infield single, with a throwing error on the pitcher Mendoza bringing Bliss home.

Kenny Hernandez completed his brilliant outing with a clean seventh inning. Hernandez finished the game with seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and six strikeouts.

Jol Concepcion walked the first batter he faced, Danny Oriente. For the second straight inning, a walk would come in to score for the Hops. Right after Oriente scored on a close play at the plate, him and the catcher Andres Sosa had words for each other. They would be separated by the home plate umpire, but in the process the benches would clear. There were no ejections and the game was resumed shortly after.

Concepcion and Mendoza combined for six walks, three each over just two innings out of the Vancouver bullpen. Hillsboro had a 2-0 lead after the seventh inning.

Andrew Saalfrank would make it out of the eighth inning without damage and would come back for the ninth inning. Addison Barger singled for his second hit of the game and PK Morris followed with a single as well. The next hitter, Trevor Schwecke, was hit-by-pitch to load the bases. The third left-hander of the game, Liu Fuenmayor, came in to face Miguel Hiraldo. Hiraldo, poked the 1-2 pitch down the right field line, between the first baseman Elian Miranda and the first base bag. Hiraldo would then steal third and score on a sac fly, making it 4-2.

4-2 was the final score, as the Canadians win just their third game in ten tries against the Hops. The two hits for Hillsboro mark the fourth time this season they have been held to two or less hits in a game.

Hillsboro (21-20) and Vancouver (19-20) will be back in action at Ron Tonkin Field on Saturday. Rich Burk and Matt Richert will have the call, with the pre-game show at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.tv.

