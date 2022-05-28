Four-Run Ninth Hands C's Hops-Style Win

HILLSBORO, OR - When the top of the ninth inning started on Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field, the Vancouver Canadians were trailing 2-0, had out-hit the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) three to two and were three outs away from dropping their fourth consecutive game to fall to a season-worst three games below .500. Seven batters later, the C's had rallied to score four runs on three hits and serve the Hops a taste of their own medicine in a come-from-behind thriller with the Canadians on top 4-2.

Stymied for eight scoreless innings and hitless since the fourth, the Canadians sent Addison Barger to the plate to begin the final inning against Andrew Saalfrank (L, 1-1). Barger singled up the middle to start the rally then went to second on a ground out. P.K. Morris came next and lined a base hit the opposite way to put men on the corners with one away. Trevor Schwecke followed and wore an 0-2 pitch off his hand to load the bases and prompt a pitching change.

Liu Fuenmayor (BS, 3) - who had limited the C's to one run on two hits in five innings across three relief appearances prior to tonight - inherited the bases loaded and toed the slab against Miguel Hiraldo. The #12 Blue Jays prospect had carried a five-game hitting streak into the game but was hitless in three at-bats and behind in the count 1-2. He laced a double just inside the bag at first and into the right field corner to clear the bases and put the Canadians in front 3-2. Hiraldo then stole third and scored on a Harry Ray sacrifice fly for a much-needed insurance run.

On came Jimmy Burnette (S, 3). The hard-throwing southpaw got immediate retribution for Tuesday's game, quickly retiring the side to secure a 4-2 win and complete the comeback.

Jol Concepcion (W, 2-3) managed to work around three walks and two balks without allowing a hit in the seventh and eighth, though Hillsboro scratched across a run in his first inning to lead 2-0.

Lost in the excitement of the ninth inning (and a bases-clearing incident in the bottom of the seventh on the play that scored Hillsboro's second run) was the second High-A start for top Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann. The 19-year-old lefty went a C's season high five innings, gave up one hit - a single - didn't walk a batter and struck out four. He threw 56 pitches, 41 of which were strikes.

Hiraldo accounted for all four of Vancouver's runs (three RBI, one run scored) and Barger paced the offense with two hits. Seven of nine starters reached base.

The C's will look to leverage tonight's comeback into another win on Saturday. Hunter Gregory gets the nod for Vancouver opposite Hillsboro's Ross Carver. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

