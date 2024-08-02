Andres Rios Named PBL All-Star

Today the Pioneer Baseball League announced that Jackalopes second baseman Andres Rios has been named the first team designated hitter for the PBL Midseason All-Star Team. Rios played 45 games for the Jackalopes in the first half of the season, finishing with a .362 AVG, .430 OBP, .582 SLG, 1.012 OPS, 64 hits, 9 HR, 10 doubles and crossed home 36 times.

He finished tenth in the league for batting average in the first half.

"Being named to the PBL first team All-Star team is an accomplishment I am grateful and thankful for" said Rios. "It is something that was apart of the off season training. To visualize and work towards a goal is exciting, but accomplishing that goal is what drives me to do more. I would not have done it without the support and love I get from my family back home in San Diego. To my teammates, let's continue to work, progress day in and day out. Worry about where your feet are, control the moment and give grace when needed."

Rios, who is in his first season with the Jackalopes, played four games for the Rocky Mountain Vibes last season which is not considered a full season under Pioneer League rules, making this the first time he was eligible to be elected to the All-Star game.

On June 6th of this year, Rios reached his greatest milestone in a Jackalopes uniform, hitting for the first cycle in Jackalopes history, in a dramatic 16-14 victory over the Northern Colorado Owlz.

"We are very excited to hear Andres got voted onto the first team PBL All-Star team" said Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue. "He is more than deserving and has become much more than our All-Star, he's also become one of our leaders both vocally and by example. He's a tremendous teammate and great person, on and off the field."

The 5'11 right-hander played college baseball at the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he played for two years before graduating in 2018. Rios played well enough there to earn himself the honor of being inducted into the UAM Hall of Fame in 2023.

