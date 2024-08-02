Woodcox Wallops Grand Slam in 7-5 Win

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leading 2-0 in the fourth inning of Thursday's game against the Northern Colorado Owlz, the Ballers loaded the bags with none out. Next, Drew Woodcox came to the plate, who had smacked his first career long ball in his second professional game on Wednesday.

On the first pitch he saw, Woodcox whacked a deep drive towards center that traveled more than 400 feet. When the ball landed over the fence, it resulted in his second career home run, a grand slam to balloon Oakland's advantage to 6-0.

Northern Colorado's best efforts at a comeback were futile, as the Ballers held on for a 7-5 win. Carson Lambert punched out two Owlz in a perfect ninth to earn his third save for Oakland.

Josh Leslie started the scoring in the second inning for the Ballers. He delivered a bases-loaded single for the first of two Oakland runs in the frame. Woodcox's grand slam padded the lead in the fourth.

Zach St. Pierre started on the mound for Oakland and struck out a season-best seven hitters on the night. He went 5.1 innings, surrendered just four hits and claimed the victory.

The Owlz got three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth to draw within one. Jackson Coutts provided a two-run single, and Evan Scavotto came through with a run-scoring knock in the sixth and a two-run blast in the eighth to make things interesting.

Needing insurance in the eighth, Dondrei Hubbard floated a one-out double into left. Then, Tripp Clark, who had already reached four times in the game (he singled once and got plunked three times), lined an RBI single to center to put the Ballers up 7-5.

Lambert retired the top of Northern Colorado's lineup in order in the ninth to earn the save. Kyle Pijaszek also pitched in the game, fanning three Owlz over two innings in his Ballers debut.

Oakland aims to win its third straight game on Friday, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

